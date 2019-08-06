Stack Financial Management Has Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake as Market Value Declined; Presima Stake in Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Lowered by $3.72 Million

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52M, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 8.76M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 132,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 381,545 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.37 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 4,387 shares to 141,465 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Advisors accumulated 0.1% or 5,550 shares. 2,725 were reported by Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corp Mi. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Td Management Ltd Company reported 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). St Johns Inv Limited Liability has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Professional Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,578 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 1.74 million shares. 577,685 are owned by Managed Asset Portfolios Lc. Btim Corporation reported 1.56 million shares. 68,373 are held by Poplar Forest Llc. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 1.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Argyle Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 272,790 are owned by Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Private Com Na holds 0.83% or 74,064 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company holds 0.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 53,576 shares.

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.11 million for 16.46 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.