Stack Financial Management Has Cut Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $850,279; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Price Rose, Salzhauer Michael Has Cut Stake

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52M, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 20.71 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 77.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 50,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 14,406 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 19.02 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Wells Fargo N.A.’s UK Commercial Servicer Ratings; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Plans To Integrate Corporate, Investment Bank; Layoffs May Follow; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IGNORED FAULTY INCENTIVE SYSTEM; 12/04/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Resi Servicer Rkgs On Wells Fargo Home Mortgage; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Said to Cut Dozens of Workers From Markets Unit; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – CONSENT ORDERS ALSO ADDRESS ISSUES WITH SOME INTEREST RATE-LOCK EXTENSIONS ON HOME MORTGAGES, CPI PLACED ON CERTAIN AUTO LOANS; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Debt Securities Were $473B at March 31; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT CAN BE DIFFICULT TO EXPLAIN THE BENEFITS OF TRADE, MANY WHICH ARE INVISIBLE

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.53 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15,208 shares to 321,684 shares, valued at $31.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 9.86 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,538 shares to 7,338 shares, valued at $691,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 111,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

