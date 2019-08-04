Stack Financial Management Has Cut Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $850,279 as Stock Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Boosted Position by $723,948

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52M, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 5,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 121,964 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.95 million, up from 116,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57M shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,798 shares to 240,761 shares, valued at $17.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 7,885 shares to 156,089 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

