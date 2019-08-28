Stack Financial Management Has Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $850,279 as Stock Declined; As Masco (MAS) Market Value Rose, Holder 1St Source Bank Has Decreased by $306,189 Its Stake

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52M, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 7.16M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 7,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 33,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 1.47M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.61M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM) by 25,358 shares to 215,741 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 540,903 are held by Pggm. 62,700 are owned by South Dakota Council. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 18,030 shares. Charter Tru Co owns 9,037 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.24% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.03% or 2.44M shares. Fiduciary Inc Wi has 12.23 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 4.40M shares. Moreover, Hallmark Capital has 0.05% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 11,725 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 928,056 shares. Nordea Inv Ab invested 0.08% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pcj Investment Counsel accumulated 55,000 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 4,052 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown And Communications holds 50,000 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Cahill Advsr Inc holds 0.47% or 20,859 shares. Madrona Service Llc accumulated 0.51% or 8,703 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership owns 0.69% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6.45M shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 23,592 shares. Leisure Cap Management owns 0.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,556 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory stated it has 45,568 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 236,771 were accumulated by Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Baxter Bros reported 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Natl Asset Mgmt accumulated 77,851 shares. Ifrah Ser Inc accumulated 29,595 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Essex Inv Management Company Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Btim reported 1.56 million shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Moreno Evelyn V, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,001 shares. Skba Mngmt Ltd Llc has 452,730 shares for 3.93% of their portfolio.

