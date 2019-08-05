Stack Financial Management Has Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake as Market Value Declined; Crestwood Advisors Raised Holding in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) by $313,544

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 7,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 299,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.24M, up from 291,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 1.03M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Torrent Pharma readies 2 bln euros binding offer for Sanofi’s European unit – Mint; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 13/04/2018 – BC PARTNERS SAID TO MULL PARTNERING WITH GIC FOR SANOFI UNIT; 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – DETAILED RESULTS FROM PHASE IV, RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLINDED, CONTROLLED, MULTICENTER STUDY TO BE PRESENTED LATER THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 825 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 600 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/05/2018 – Esophageal Cancer Market Report 2018: Sanofi Dominates Clinical Activity With 86 Completed Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi 1Q Oper Pft EUR1.20B

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sanofi Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for SNY – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH, CUR, VSTM, SNY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE, MRK, LLY Q2 Earnings, Upjohn-MYL Merger – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA accepts Sanofi’s isatuximab application for multiple myeloma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 17,146 shares to 74,652 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Editas Medicine Inc Com by 27,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,000 shares, and cut its stake in Etracs Alerian Mlp Infrastructure Index Etn (MLPI).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 73,000 shares. Stillwater Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 253,897 shares. 323,347 were accumulated by Brinker Cap. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 1.36% stake. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Company holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 616,500 shares. Moreover, Old Natl Fincl Bank In has 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited reported 18,800 shares. Frontier Investment Management holds 0.87% or 258,564 shares. Bessemer Secs Llc has 10,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Marco Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 3.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Davidson Advsr has 699,086 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.28 million shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 125,300 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated invested in 135,948 shares or 0.25% of the stock.