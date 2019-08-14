Stack Financial Management Has Boosted Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position; COGECO COMMUNICATIONS COMMON SHARES (CGEAF) Shorts Decreased By 17.53%

Stack Financial Management Inc increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) stake by 5.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired 7,444 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Stack Financial Management Inc holds 137,136 shares with $18.67M value, up from 129,692 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. now has $20.11B valuation. The stock decreased 3.57% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 185,591 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust

COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had a decrease of 17.53% in short interest. CGEAF’s SI was 90,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.53% from 109,500 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 35 days are for COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)’s short sellers to cover CGEAF’s short positions. It closed at $79.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cogeco Communications Inc. operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company has market cap of $3.91 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Canadian Broadband Services, American Broadband Services and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It has a 15.42 P/E ratio. It offers video services and programming, such as basic services, pay and discretionary services, On-demand services, high definition television, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Lord Abbett & Lc has 1.19 million shares. Bollard Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 42,441 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De reported 52,755 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Limited accumulated 20,211 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Waddell Reed holds 0.11% or 320,195 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com holds 4,634 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% or 2,449 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 35,435 shares. Coastline Trust reported 17,465 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 2,296 shares. Ironwood Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,140 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Savant Limited Liability invested 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Regions Financial Corp owns 15,839 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SWK in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America initiated Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) rating on Friday, June 21. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $140 target. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

