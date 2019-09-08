Stack Financial Management Has Boosted Its Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Position by $520,410; Shares Declined; Elk Creek Partners Raised Position in Carbonite (CARB)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 7,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 156,089 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 148,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 10.64M shares traded or 19.04% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 40,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 437,321 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, up from 396,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $487.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 16.63% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 3.56 million shares traded or 360.91% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. On Monday, June 10 the insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of stock.

