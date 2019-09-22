Stack Financial Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Chevron Corp. (CVX) as Share Price Rose; Costar Group (CSGP) Holder Wildcat Capital Management Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 82,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 223,506 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.81 million, up from 141,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42 million shares traded or 90.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70M, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $595. About 176,834 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI)

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $891.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19,226 shares to 386,533 shares, valued at $32.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,699 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $231.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 13,558 shares to 70,289 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 132,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

