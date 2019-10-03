Stack Financial Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $8.18 Million; Eminence Capital LP Has Raised Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake by $79.08 Million

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 160,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 474,270 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 313,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 1.61M shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 1.98 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 5.22M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209.75 million, up from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 20.89 million shares traded or 122.02% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Pretax Profit Margin 41.8%; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $7.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 582,307 shares to 869,432 shares, valued at $99.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 374,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.99M shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Shares for $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 52,060 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Greatmark Investment Inc invested in 0.08% or 7,000 shares. 1.10M were reported by London Of Virginia. Financial Mngmt Professionals reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Mairs Pwr has 0.58% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1.19M shares. New York-based Oppenheimer & Inc has invested 0.05% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Colonial Trust Advsr has 0.3% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 40,652 shares. Amica Retiree Med reported 4,989 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 30,758 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas owns 797,838 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Winch Advisory Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

