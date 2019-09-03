Stack Financial Management Has Boosted Its Chevron Corp. (CVX) Holding; Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Shorts Down By 0.33%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) had a decrease of 0.33% in short interest. ATI’s SI was 18.99M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.33% from 19.06 million shares previously. With 1.55 million avg volume, 12 days are for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s short sellers to cover ATI’s short positions. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 1.56 million shares traded or 4.94% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch

Stack Financial Management Inc increased Chevron Corp. (CVX) stake by 3.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired 4,387 shares as Chevron Corp. (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Stack Financial Management Inc holds 141,465 shares with $17.43 million value, up from 137,078 last quarter. Chevron Corp. now has $221.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Among 4 analysts covering Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegheny Technologies has $40 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.25’s average target is 52.62% above currents $19.82 stock price. Allegheny Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21. The stock of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, April 12. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of ATI in report on Monday, May 6 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Cap Inc invested 1.19% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). The Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd invested in 0.04% or 1.17 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company owns 330,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Management invested in 14,843 shares or 1.48% of the stock. 488 are held by Gemmer Asset Ltd. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Mason Street Advsr Ltd owns 66,835 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Nomura Hldgs Inc accumulated 30,976 shares. 474,676 were accumulated by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru. Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership reported 414 shares stake. Shelton Management stated it has 213 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Glob Investors holds 0.07% or 8.33 million shares in its portfolio.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated produces and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, High Performance Materials & Components; and Flat-Rolled Products. It has a 14.88 P/E ratio. The High Performance Materials & Components segment provides various high performance materials, including titanium and titanium alloys; nickel-and cobalt alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys, and other specialty materials, in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. Harris Timothy J bought $51,620 worth of stock or 2,900 shares. Powers Elizabeth C bought 2,000 shares worth $36,340. $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by Davis Elliot S. The insider Kramer Kevin B bought $44,208. BALL M LEROY also bought $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Tuesday, August 13. 5,000 shares valued at $91,800 were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Brandes Invest Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.8% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 7,250 shares. Moreover, Johnson Finance Group Incorporated has 0.38% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Innovations Limited Liability owns 6,535 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 1.02% or 29,142 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,967 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Co Ltd has 0.75% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 32,804 shares. Dana Inv Advisors has invested 0.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,097 shares. Barton Management holds 0.07% or 3,260 shares. Northeast Investment Management invested 1.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Lincluden Mngmt has 0.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,625 shares. American Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated holds 13,830 shares. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security holds 1.77% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 19,783 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 20.72% above currents $117.72 stock price. Chevron had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $146 target in Monday, June 24 report. HSBC maintained the shares of CVX in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. The insider REED DEBRA L bought 4,250 shares worth $502,074.