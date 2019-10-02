Stack Financial Management Decreased Walmart (WMT) Position by $661,870 as Share Price Rose; Alpha Cubed Investments Holding in Best Buy (BBY) Lowered as Valuation Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 97.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 106,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 3,012 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210,000, down from 109,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $68.01. About 2.30 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 14/05/2018 – PRICER: Best Buy Commits to Additional Pricer ESL Deployment; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO STOP ORDERS FROM HUAWEI: CNET; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS ACHIEVED APPROXIMATELY $70 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST REDUCTIONS DURING THE QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Best Buy Co Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 6,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 315,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.88M, down from 321,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $117.85. About 3.64 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 16/05/2018 – Lord & Taylor Flagship Store Will Debut in Coming Weeks on Walmart.com; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s Flipkart Investment Includes $2B of New Equity Funding; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY IS SAID TO CONSIDER BUYING ASDA FROM WALMART; 25/04/2018 – Walmart deal offers last good exit ramp for small Flipkart investors; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Executive VP of U.S. central operations at Walmart to take over realty division – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Walmart To Debut More Than 125 Brands With Lord & Taylor Online Flagship — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – In a potential setback for the retailer, Walmart’s online grocery delivery partnerships with Uber and Lyft have ended; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – MAY APPOINT OR REPLACE CEO, OTHER PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVES OF FLIPKART GROUP OF COMPANIES, SUBJECT TO SOME CONSULTATION RIGHTS OF BOARD, FOUNDER; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Granite Gold® to Online Customers

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $863.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 987 shares to 7,764 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Best Buy sees $50B in revenue, $1B in cost savings by 2025 – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Philip Morris, Altria Rise Premarket; AT&T Falls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Best Buy Provides Investor Update on Building the New Blue Growth Strategy – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Best Buy’s Healthcare Strategy: 5 Million Seniors in 5 Years – The Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy the Dip in Ulta Beauty? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. BBY’s profit will be $268.85 million for 16.67 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Huge upside seen for Walmart from PhonePe asset – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Kroger’s Growth Speeds Up but Still Trails Walmart’s – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Orlando’s “big 3″ retailers run smoothly as Hurricane Dorian approaches – Orlando Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart Mexico offers same-day delivery – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “PLUG Stock Could Soar If Management Finally Is Right – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.28 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.