Stack Financial Management Decreased Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $850,279; Waters (WAT) Shareholder Jensen Investment Management Decreased Holding by $153.58 Million as Share Price Declined

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 58.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 611,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 440,661 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.92 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $217.2. About 591,815 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: At Markup of Budget Views, Waters Blasts Harmful Republican Agenda; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 17.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 204,099 shares to 4.30 million shares, valued at $526.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 126,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Human Glycome Project Boosted by Support of Critical Goods and Services from Genos, New England Biolabs and Waters Corporation – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waters: Q1 Sales Disappoint, So Put Buying Plans On Hold – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. Harrington Michael C sold 22,400 shares worth $5.26 million. $6.28M worth of stock was sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T on Friday, January 25. $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Kelly Terrence P. 3,500 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $646,590 were sold by BERENDT MICHAEL J. SALICE THOMAS P had sold 2,000 shares worth $463,180 on Wednesday, January 30. 708 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $133,564 were sold by REED JOANN A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,317 are held by Guggenheim Cap Lc. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia invested in 207,583 shares. Jensen Mngmt has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). King Luther Management Corp has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 13,912 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.08% or 35,305 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 207 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Management LP has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prtn Limited has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Swiss Savings Bank invested in 253,059 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 829 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Limited Company owns 0.95% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 56,190 shares. British Columbia Invest Management stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.13% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59 million for 25.73 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.60 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares to 137,136 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM) by 13,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greystone Managed Invests Incorporated reported 61,883 shares. Mufg Americas holds 1.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 877,871 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 929,234 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Or has 1.82% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 104,606 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Company holds 0.18% or 8,555 shares. 40,385 are held by Hilltop. Maryland Management has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capital Rech invested in 0.2% or 11.60M shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha has 549,613 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Alta Mngmt Ltd reported 37,068 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 75,853 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 0% or 1.87 million shares. Mason Street Limited Liability owns 628,007 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Moreover, Livingston Grp Asset Communication (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 1.85% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Service has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).