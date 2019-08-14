Stack Financial Management Cut Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Position By $602,582; Cqs Cayman LP Increased Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Holding By $630,000

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) stake by 1.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as Starbucks Corp. (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Stack Financial Management Inc holds 405,759 shares with $30.16 million value, down from 413,902 last quarter. Starbucks Corp. now has $114.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 3.11M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/04/2018 – Time Out Beijing: Starbucks opens its first pet-friendly cafés in China; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Remains Perky Amid the Volatility – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks: The American Coffee Giant Is Staying Strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Starbucks Be Worried About Robots? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.27 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. UBS downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Monday, April 8. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $78 target. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $9000 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, June 10 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight”.

