Stack Financial Management Cut Its Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $850,279 as Stock Price Declined; Castine Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Centerstate Bk (CSFL) by $2.47 Million as Share Value Rose

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 120.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 107,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 196,473 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 89,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 431,355 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52M, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 18.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap has invested 0.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 109,481 are held by Amer Natl Bank. The Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 11.60M are held by Research Global. First Bancshares And Communication Of Newtown holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,128 shares. Rench Wealth reported 105,835 shares stake. 539,389 are owned by Madison Holdings Inc. The Virginia-based Wills Finance Group Inc Inc has invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Leisure Mngmt has 17,556 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs invested in 2.01% or 62,512 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor Inc has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Caprock Group holds 0.88% or 83,861 shares. Washington Trust Retail Bank holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 233,585 shares.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67,343 shares to 234,640 shares, valued at $26.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $82,327 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 494,202 were accumulated by Voya Invest Mngmt Lc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 15,009 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited owns 38,343 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 2.35 million shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Broadview Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 23,300 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). First Mercantile Trust Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,780 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc invested in 3,364 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 577 shares. Salem Counselors reported 658 shares. 2.83 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Lp. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Moreover, Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Bb&T Ltd reported 18,403 shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 343,553 shares to 595,870 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,445 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).