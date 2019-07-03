Stack Financial Management Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $850,279; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Gruss & Co Raised Holding

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 17.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 15.24M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: DATA, CRM, UXIN, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/05/2019: PVTL, GME, AMBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft is Earning its $1 Trillion Valuation – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 5,625 shares to 41,875 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highland Capital Mngmt Llc holds 438,287 shares or 3.92% of its portfolio. One Capital Limited Liability Co invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.76% or 100,478 shares. Brinker Capital Inc reported 137,878 shares stake. Baldwin Limited Co accumulated 1.01% or 28,452 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 1.58% stake. Atika Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,500 shares. First American Fincl Bank reported 225,445 shares stake. Nottingham Advsrs holds 4,862 shares. Family Firm has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,776 shares. Albion Financial Group Inc Ut has invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kensico Capital Mngmt stated it has 3.16M shares. Todd Asset Management stated it has 18,759 shares. Weybosset Research Ltd Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17,452 shares to 411,543 shares, valued at $17.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The 6 Most Shorted Dow Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CREE, AVGO, AAPL, ACLS, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Logitech Puts Boardroom Video Devices Under Vigil Via Cloud – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Twilio Needs to Figure Out How to Land the Rocket Ship – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.