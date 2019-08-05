Stack Financial Management Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Had 6 Bulls

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Stack Financial Management Inc holds 954,208 shares with $51.52M value, down from 970,251 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $219.47B valuation. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 15.73 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Longbow maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15300 target in Friday, July 26 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of VMC in report on Wednesday, March 6 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. See Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Buy Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $153.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $115 Initiates Coverage On

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $135 Initiate

21/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $135 Initiates Coverage On

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $140 Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

Stack Financial Management Inc increased Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) stake by 4,387 shares to 141,465 valued at $17.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 17,452 shares and now owns 411,543 shares. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $47 target in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco invested in 227,909 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Garde Cap Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 45,568 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 2.5% or 69,820 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 3.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Salem Invest Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 366,827 shares. Bell Bancorp invested in 59,575 shares or 0.86% of the stock. 378,545 were accumulated by Twin Cap Mgmt Inc. Janney Capital Lc has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Credit Agricole S A has 609,115 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability owns 1.45M shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 30,500 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) reported 65,025 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 31,960 shares. 142,190 were reported by Altavista Wealth Management.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.09 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Vulcan Materials Company shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Company has 70 shares. Brown Advisory reported 10,214 shares. Australia-based Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Cambridge Investment Advsr holds 0.01% or 5,043 shares in its portfolio. 2,875 are held by Bridges Invest Management. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 7,000 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Adage Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt L P holds 0.28% or 19,360 shares. Bowen Hanes & Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Nordea Invest Ab holds 0% or 7,901 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department holds 6 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 270,000 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Dupont holds 5,380 shares.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.03 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 32.38 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.