Stack Financial Management Continues to Hold Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM); Mak Capital One Increased Agilysys (AGYS) Stake by $7.07 Million

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 160,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 474,270 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 313,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 1.09 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 336,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.72M, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $629.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 124,263 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Agnico Eagle: Solid And Predictable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Gold Stocks for 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agnico Eagle: Time To Harvest Is Closing In – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Agnico Eagle Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $891.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 3,850 shares to 94,592 shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,699 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

Mak Capital One Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $210.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 600,000 shares to 3.44 million shares, valued at $94.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 21 insider sales for $9.06 million activity. 11,000 shares were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH, worth $270,490 on Wednesday, July 31. $51,180 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was bought by Kingsley Jebaseelan on Monday, September 9.