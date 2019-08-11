Stack Financial Management Boosted Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position; INTERSERVE PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (ISVJF) SI Decreased By 0.16%

Stack Financial Management Inc increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) stake by 5.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired 7,444 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Stack Financial Management Inc holds 137,136 shares with $18.67M value, up from 129,692 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. now has $20.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 521,370 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60

INTERSERVE PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (OTCMKTS:ISVJF) had a decrease of 0.16% in short interest. ISVJF’s SI was 189,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.16% from 190,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of $16,127. The Company’s Support Services segment offers outsourced support services to public and private sector clients. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.50’s average target is 8.18% above currents $137.27 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America initiated Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) rating on Friday, June 21. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $140 target. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight”. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Asset Mngmt accumulated 148 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 41,416 are held by British Columbia Investment Mngmt. Cibc Bancorporation Usa accumulated 4,800 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Waddell & Reed Fincl accumulated 0.11% or 320,195 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity stated it has 8,900 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company owns 6,050 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 73,030 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Hilton Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 200 shares. Advisory Net invested in 0.03% or 3,331 shares. Campbell Com Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Schroder Mngmt Grp reported 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Endurance Wealth Management Inc invested in 0.13% or 6,000 shares. Moreover, Trustco Bank N Y has 0.25% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Raymond James Trust Na reported 2,087 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

