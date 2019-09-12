STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical Company 31 9.39 N/A 0.13 232.62 Waters Corporation 221 6.42 N/A 7.58 27.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for STAAR Surgical Company and Waters Corporation. Waters Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to STAAR Surgical Company. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. STAAR Surgical Company is currently more expensive than Waters Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us STAAR Surgical Company and Waters Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9% Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6%

Risk & Volatility

STAAR Surgical Company has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Waters Corporation has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of STAAR Surgical Company is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Waters Corporation is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. STAAR Surgical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Waters Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown STAAR Surgical Company and Waters Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical Company 0 0 0 0.00 Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Waters Corporation has an average price target of $216.33, with potential downside of -6.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.2% of STAAR Surgical Company shares and 95.3% of Waters Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of STAAR Surgical Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Waters Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STAAR Surgical Company -10.28% -1.45% -8.18% -15.53% -6.8% -8.15% Waters Corporation -3.63% -3.93% -0.47% -9.07% 9.19% 11.61%

For the past year STAAR Surgical Company has -8.15% weaker performance while Waters Corporation has 11.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Waters Corporation beats STAAR Surgical Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.