STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX)

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical Company 32 10.93 N/A 0.13 232.62 Valeritas Holdings Inc. 5 0.63 N/A -29.24 0.00

Demonstrates STAAR Surgical Company and Valeritas Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) and Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9% Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.9%

Liquidity

STAAR Surgical Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.4 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Valeritas Holdings Inc. are 3.3 and 2.8 respectively. STAAR Surgical Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of STAAR Surgical Company shares are held by institutional investors while 58.9% of Valeritas Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of STAAR Surgical Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.41% of Valeritas Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STAAR Surgical Company -10.28% -1.45% -8.18% -15.53% -6.8% -8.15% Valeritas Holdings Inc. 3.61% 10.38% -55.16% -63.9% -90.17% -55.91%

For the past year STAAR Surgical Company has stronger performance than Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Summary

STAAR Surgical Company beats on 8 of the 8 factors Valeritas Holdings Inc.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.