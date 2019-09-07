STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

We are contrasting STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical Company 31 9.23 N/A 0.13 232.62 ResMed Inc. 115 7.68 N/A 3.16 40.73

In table 1 we can see STAAR Surgical Company and ResMed Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ResMed Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to STAAR Surgical Company. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. STAAR Surgical Company’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than ResMed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows STAAR Surgical Company and ResMed Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9% ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

STAAR Surgical Company’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.23 beta. ResMed Inc. has a 0.46 beta and it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of STAAR Surgical Company is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival ResMed Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. STAAR Surgical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ResMed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for STAAR Surgical Company and ResMed Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical Company 0 0 0 0.00 ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of ResMed Inc. is $140, which is potential -0.21% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of STAAR Surgical Company shares are held by institutional investors while 71.5% of ResMed Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of STAAR Surgical Company shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of ResMed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STAAR Surgical Company -10.28% -1.45% -8.18% -15.53% -6.8% -8.15% ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02%

For the past year STAAR Surgical Company has -8.15% weaker performance while ResMed Inc. has 13.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors ResMed Inc. beats STAAR Surgical Company.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.