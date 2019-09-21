STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Both STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical Company 31 9.85 N/A 0.13 232.62 BioLife Solutions Inc. 18 17.82 N/A 0.16 122.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of STAAR Surgical Company and BioLife Solutions Inc. BioLife Solutions Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STAAR Surgical Company. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. STAAR Surgical Company is currently more expensive than BioLife Solutions Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has STAAR Surgical Company and BioLife Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9% BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 8.5%

Volatility and Risk

STAAR Surgical Company is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.23 beta. Competitively, BioLife Solutions Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

STAAR Surgical Company has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and has 13 Quick Ratio. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STAAR Surgical Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given STAAR Surgical Company and BioLife Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical Company 0 0 0 0.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively BioLife Solutions Inc. has an average price target of $22, with potential upside of 6.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both STAAR Surgical Company and BioLife Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 47.7% respectively. 0.6% are STAAR Surgical Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of BioLife Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STAAR Surgical Company -10.28% -1.45% -8.18% -15.53% -6.8% -8.15% BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52%

For the past year STAAR Surgical Company has -8.15% weaker performance while BioLife Solutions Inc. has 58.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors BioLife Solutions Inc. beats STAAR Surgical Company.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.