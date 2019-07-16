STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) EPS Estimated At $0.10; QTS Realty Trust Has 2.07 Sentiment

QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 122 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 59 sold and reduced their stock positions in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 58.29 million shares, up from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding QTS Realty Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 50 Increased: 79 New Position: 43.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold STAAR Surgical Company shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright & Associate invested in 0% or 498 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 17,600 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Bluemountain Management Ltd Com holds 8,766 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,983 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). King Luther Capital Management Corporation holds 153,230 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1.77M are owned by Baillie Gifford. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech stated it has 33,615 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Grandeur Peak Global Ltd owns 18,279 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 61,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% stake.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. The insider BROADWOOD PARTNERS – L.P. bought 100,000 shares worth $2.22 million.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The firm provides Visian implantable collamer lenses to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It has a 244.5 P/E ratio. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc holds 10.74% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for 974,447 shares. V3 Capital Management L.P. owns 1.15 million shares or 9.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 5.64% invested in the company for 861,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 2.28% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 910,911 shares.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion.