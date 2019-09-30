STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) EPS Estimated At $0.09; Luther Burbank (LBC) Sellers Increased By 58.03% Their Shorts

Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) had an increase of 58.03% in short interest. LBC’s SI was 142,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 58.03% from 90,300 shares previously. With 77,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC)’s short sellers to cover LBC’s short positions. The SI to Luther Burbank Corporation’s float is 0.75%. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 7,679 shares traded. Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LBC News: 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank 1st-Quarter Net Interest Income $30.5 Million; 30/03/2018 – Luther Burbank Savings to Open Branch in Bellevue, Wash; 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank Total Assets $6.03 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – Luther Burbank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Luther Burbank Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Luther Burbank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBC); 13/03/2018 Luther Burbank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank Savings Expands Construction Lending Team

Analysts expect STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. STAA’s profit would be $4.01M giving it 71.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, STAAR Surgical Company’s analysts see -35.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.73. About 223,942 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company

More notable recent Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Luther Burbank Savings Secures $200000 Grant to Benefit Sonoma County Community Development Commission – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Uber receives just a two-month London licence with new safety conditions – Nasdaq” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Luther Burbank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Luther Burbank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Luther Burbank Corporation Reports Earnings for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking services and products for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $629.40 million. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It has a 13.85 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans consisting of first mortgage loans for purchase, refinance, or build-out tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential units, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; and single family residential loans.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. BROADWOOD PARTNERS – L.P. also bought $2.22M worth of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) shares.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should STAAR Surgical Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:STAA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “STAAR Surgical Announces Strategic Alliance Agreement with Asian Eye Institute – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Share Price Increased 242% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is STAAR Surgical Company’s (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.