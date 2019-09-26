STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) EPS Estimated At $0.09; Fort LP Decreased Its Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Holding

Analysts expect STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. STAA’s profit would be $4.01M giving it 75.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, STAAR Surgical Company’s analysts see -35.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 54,286 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company

Fort Lp decreased Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) stake by 57.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fort Lp sold 70,280 shares as Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN)’s stock declined 1.98%. The Fort Lp holds 51,961 shares with $2.41 million value, down from 122,241 last quarter. Allison Transmission Hldgs I now has $5.62 billion valuation. It closed at $46.65 lastly. It is down 9.88% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity. Shares for $229,995 were bought by Bohley G Frederick on Friday, April 26.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity. Shares for $229,995 were bought by Bohley G Frederick on Friday, April 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Fort Lp increased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) stake by 19,569 shares to 92,036 valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) stake by 8,411 shares and now owns 58,101 shares. Cable One Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $136.18 million for 10.32 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.60% negative EPS growth.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm provides Visian implantable collamer lenses to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It has a 169 P/E ratio. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

