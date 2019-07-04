STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Comparing side by side

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical Company 32 9.86 N/A 0.13 198.25 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates STAAR Surgical Company and Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5%

Liquidity

STAAR Surgical Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.4 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pulse Biosciences Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Pulse Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to STAAR Surgical Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of STAAR Surgical Company shares are held by institutional investors while 9% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of STAAR Surgical Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.7% of Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STAAR Surgical Company -8.5% -32.03% -32.03% -46.85% 5.62% -21.72% Pulse Biosciences Inc. -1.32% -20.91% -26.76% 1.28% -13.46% 10.56%

For the past year STAAR Surgical Company had bearish trend while Pulse Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

STAAR Surgical Company beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pulse Biosciences Inc.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.