STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) and OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Comparing side by side

Both STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) and OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical Company 32 11.01 N/A 0.13 232.62 OraSure Technologies Inc. 10 3.04 N/A 0.02 347.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for STAAR Surgical Company and OraSure Technologies Inc. OraSure Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than STAAR Surgical Company. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. STAAR Surgical Company is trading at a lower P/E ratio than OraSure Technologies Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9% OraSure Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.23 shows that STAAR Surgical Company is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of STAAR Surgical Company is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival OraSure Technologies Inc. is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. OraSure Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than STAAR Surgical Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

STAAR Surgical Company and OraSure Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 90.3%. Insiders held 0.6% of STAAR Surgical Company shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of OraSure Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STAAR Surgical Company -10.28% -1.45% -8.18% -15.53% -6.8% -8.15% OraSure Technologies Inc. -4.35% -11.73% -13.38% -33.84% -49.64% -28.51%

For the past year STAAR Surgical Company was less bearish than OraSure Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors STAAR Surgical Company beats OraSure Technologies Inc.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.