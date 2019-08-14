STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of STAAR Surgical Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of STAAR Surgical Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have STAAR Surgical Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.10% 3.90% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares STAAR Surgical Company and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical Company N/A 32 232.62 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

STAAR Surgical Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio STAAR Surgical Company is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for STAAR Surgical Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.79 2.72

The rivals have a potential upside of 32.85%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of STAAR Surgical Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STAAR Surgical Company -10.28% -1.45% -8.18% -15.53% -6.8% -8.15% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year STAAR Surgical Company had bearish trend while STAAR Surgical Company’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of STAAR Surgical Company are 5.4 and 4.8. Competitively, STAAR Surgical Company’s rivals have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. STAAR Surgical Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STAAR Surgical Company’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

STAAR Surgical Company has a beta of 2.23 and its 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, STAAR Surgical Company’s rivals are 9.98% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

STAAR Surgical Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

STAAR Surgical Company’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.