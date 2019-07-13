STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical Company 32 10.17 N/A 0.13 198.25 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 7.54 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see STAAR Surgical Company and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows STAAR Surgical Company and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.1 beta means STAAR Surgical Company’s volatility is 110.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

STAAR Surgical Company’s Current Ratio is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. STAAR Surgical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both STAAR Surgical Company and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 36.6% respectively. STAAR Surgical Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.68% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STAAR Surgical Company -8.5% -32.03% -32.03% -46.85% 5.62% -21.72% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -2.97% -21.29% -12.11% -8.41% 25.64% 58.06%

For the past year STAAR Surgical Company has -21.72% weaker performance while Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has 58.06% stronger performance.

Summary

STAAR Surgical Company beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.