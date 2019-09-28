STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Analysts See $0.09 EPS; Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. STAA’s profit would be $4.01M giving it 72.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, STAAR Surgical Company’s analysts see -35.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 184,977 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS

Among 2 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera has $3100 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is -3.19% below currents $27.89 stock price. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 22. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, May 24 by BMO Capital Markets. See Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Santander Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 551,564 shares traded. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN SAYS SQM TRANSACTION EXCELLENT FOR CHILEAN ECONOMY; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 02/04/2018 – Shareholders in Chilean lithium firm SQM move to shake up governance; 09/03/2018 – CHILE SEEKS ANTITRUST INTERVENTION OF TIANQI BID FOR SQM STAKE; 24/05/2018 – SQM ATTRIBUTES LOW FIRST-QUARTER SALES TO LOGISTICS DELAYS; 17/05/2018 – Susan Taylor: Confirming #Reuters scoop: #Tianqi to buy stake in #SQM for $4.07 billion; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 bln deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 23/04/2018 – SQM BOARD DELAYS EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO MAY 17

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other services and products. The company has market cap of $7.34 billion. The firm offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It has a 21.4 P/E ratio. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity. BROADWOOD PARTNERS – L.P. bought $2.22 million worth of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold STAAR Surgical Company shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Putnam Invs Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 148,200 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Incorporated owns 33,515 shares. Broadwood Cap Inc reported 10.84 million shares. First Advsr L P holds 35,263 shares. Invesco owns 76,634 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Consonance Capital Management L P holds 1.01% or 484,557 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Amer Grp accumulated 28,259 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 32,925 shares. Next Fincl has 0.01% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 2,163 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,579 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 325,297 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 95,916 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.01% or 14,415 shares in its portfolio. Millrace Asset Grp holds 1.85% or 61,007 shares in its portfolio.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The firm provides Visian implantable collamer lenses to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It has a 162.44 P/E ratio. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery.