Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) Stock Value Declined While Oberweis Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.16 Million; As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stock Price Rose, West Coast Financial Boosted by $1.04 Million Its Stake

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 7,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,703 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, up from 42,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $150.17. About 505,044 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,620 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, down from 174,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 119,500 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has risen 5.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA)

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing SA Entreparticuliers.com (EPA:ALENT), The Stock That Slid 65% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “STAAR Surgical (STAA) Announces 1.74M Public Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Express Scripts (ESRX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ecolab to Boost Food Safety Standards With Holchem Buyout – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold Masimo (MASI) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.33 million for 76.00 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS) by 58,600 shares to 69,510 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hms Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 78,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandeur Peak Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 18,279 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 121,575 shares. 32,952 are owned by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com. Sei Invests reported 48,468 shares. Hudock Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 143 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Ameritas Prns Inc has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 17,749 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 0% or 8,766 shares. Stephens Ar owns 8,923 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 17,600 shares. Hbk Invests Lp owns 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 8,231 shares. Macquarie Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). State Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 71,625 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. $1.99M worth of stock was sold by Hartnett John R. on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW to Webcast the Company’s 2018 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Illinois Tool Works a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on January 19, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Illinois Tool Works Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.