Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stake Maintained by Quantum Capital Management; Great Lakes Advisors Trimmed Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by $3.60 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 61.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 180,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 113,919 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, down from 293,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 1.31 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 135.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 98,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 171,190 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, up from 72,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 29,361 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 109,739 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 97,513 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 34,643 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested in 396,954 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Co holds 0.69% or 189,888 shares. 11,213 were accumulated by Axa. New York-based Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Pura Vida Invs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 538,600 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 25,596 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 449,387 are owned by Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Barclays Public Lc holds 94,592 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Zacks Inv Management accumulated 0.01% or 20,736 shares.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $182.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 82,614 shares to 305,688 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 4,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,632 shares, and cut its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 86,460 shares to 705,151 shares, valued at $51.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 3,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).