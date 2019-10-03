Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stake Has Lifted by Broadwood Capital Inc; United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose While Advent Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.55 Million

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50 million, up from 10.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 184,436 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $115.24. About 3.77M shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 10.09M shares to 28.44 million shares, valued at $33.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc (Prn) by 4.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.69% or 695,760 shares. 12,764 were reported by First United Financial Bank Tru. Flippin Bruce & Porter, a Virginia-based fund reported 112,462 shares. Sigma Planning reported 25,227 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors reported 100,232 shares. Gotham Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 3,616 shares in its portfolio. Logan Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Natl Tru holds 0.15% or 15,656 shares in its portfolio. Vista Cap Prns holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,058 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors holds 5,319 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc accumulated 9,035 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Deprince Race And Zollo owns 393,114 shares. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.07% or 316,390 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 10,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.03% or 69,292 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 159,178 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 161 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has 292,550 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 538,171 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Gp holds 3.76M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability Company holds 538,600 shares. Advisory Rech reported 116,064 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc has invested 0.34% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd stated it has 0.02% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 1,534 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 449,387 shares.

