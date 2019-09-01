Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Increased Position; As Rpm Intl (RPM) Market Value Rose, Hound Partners Raised by $13.05 Million Its Stake

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39M, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 349,542 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 45.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 22,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 72,655 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 49,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 187,866 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00B and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.01M shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $136.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 57,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC).

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RPM Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are RPM International Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RPM) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why RPM International Soared 11% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About RPM International Inc. (RPM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 19% Return On Equity, Is RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Corp Pa holds 0.13% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 3,515 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 50,361 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorp & Co reported 32,741 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 560,731 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 34,399 shares. Moreover, North Point Port Managers Oh has 1.73% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 157,348 shares. 40,147 are held by Stephens Inc Ar. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 200,824 shares. Mesirow Inv owns 22,400 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C accumulated 3.26 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% or 1.03M shares. Becker Mngmt invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company holds 27,820 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Utah Retirement Sys reported 24,430 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Share Price Increased 242% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Staar Surgical Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for STAA – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is STAAR Surgical Company’s (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold Masimo (MASI) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “STAAR Surgical (STAA) Reports FDA IDE Clinical Study Approval – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.02% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Bollard Gru holds 0.02% or 18,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 67,310 shares. Amer Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). The Massachusetts-based Geode Ltd Com has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Moreover, Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has 0.06% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). State Bank Of America Corp De holds 71,625 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 37,197 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 42,571 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 372,425 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 32,502 shares. Victory Management owns 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 5,427 shares. 13,342 are held by Envestnet Asset Inc.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 129,342 shares to 425,016 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 77,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,370 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).