Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Shareholder Putnam Investments Lifted Stake; Aflac Com (AFL) Shareholder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $534,114

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (AFL) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 9,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 526,074 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83 million, down from 535,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Aflac Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.77. About 3.20M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 148,200 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, up from 120,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 218,730 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Kanawha Cap Management Llc has invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 56,900 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Covington Management, California-based fund reported 5,150 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com holds 0.16% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 5.29M shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested in 0.01% or 25,224 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc reported 4,778 shares. Georgia-based Zwj Investment Counsel has invested 0.06% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Dupont Capital Corp reported 8,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 1.52 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% or 268 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 935,165 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell by 6,340 shares to 72,238 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81M for 12.21 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 396,954 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 61,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 9,848 are held by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co has 64,213 shares. Gp One Trading Lp owns 8,625 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 15,882 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 53,430 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 20,867 shares. 35,263 are owned by First Advisors Limited Partnership. 12,381 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Management. 161 are owned by Captrust. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 5,601 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 182,461 shares.

