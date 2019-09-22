Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Shareholder Broadwood Capital Has Upped Its Holding; Sprott Lowered Position in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) as Valuation Rose

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 28,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 154,398 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 183,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 1.64M shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50M, up from 10.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 270,118 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $61.65M for 55.96 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 104,360 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $30.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gold Resource Corp (NYSEMKT:GORO) by 142,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,200 shares, and has risen its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Century Growth Limited Liability has 189,888 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Phoenix Invest Adviser Limited Com invested in 0.14% or 2,600 shares. 27,892 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins Company The. Hudock Cap Lc has 153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 325,297 shares. Next Group Incorporated reported 2,163 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP owns 61,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zacks Mngmt stated it has 20,736 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 19,224 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp accumulated 142,114 shares or 0% of the stock. Grp One Trading LP accumulated 8,625 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,423 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York accumulated 14,415 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 45,800 shares or 0% of the stock.