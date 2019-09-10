Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Shareholder Axa Cut Holding by $1.52 Million; As Nic (EGOV) Stock Rose, Algert Global Has Increased Stake by $705,619

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 182.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 41,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 64,290 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 22,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.71. About 12,733 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 20/04/2018 – Nebraskans Save the Earth with Smartphones and Computers; 26/04/2018 – NlC’s Gov2Go Platform Named a Finalist for the ACT-IAC lgniting Innovation Awards; 28/03/2018 – West Virginia Human Rights Commission Launches New Mobile-Friendly Website; 22/03/2018 – NIC GROUP PLC – FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 10.77 BLN SHILLINGS VS 12.17 BLN SHILLINGS; 17/04/2018 – Italy March Final Consumer Prices: NIC By Components (Table); 27/04/2018 – Hogan Administration’s Maryland Business Express Website Receives National Awards; 08/03/2018 – NIC Sees 2018 Rev $333M-$343M; 24/04/2018 – StateScoop Announces the Top 50 Leaders in State IT; 04/04/2018 – Apply Online Now for the 2018 Maine Moose Permit Lottery; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q EPS 23c

Axa decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 52.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 44,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 85,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 4,586 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Zacks Mngmt owns 20,736 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Management & Equity invested in 0.01% or 33,615 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Llc has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 8,766 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp stated it has 226 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin reported 0.07% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Citadel Limited Co holds 134,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 32,502 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated reported 3,475 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 148,772 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Us Bank & Trust De holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.35% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 113,410 shares.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “STAAR Surgical (STAA) Reports FDA IDE Clinical Study Approval – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “STARR Surgical down 6% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “STAAR Surgical Deserves Its Eye-Watering Valuation Premium – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “STAAR Surgical Announces Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Vista OftalmÃ³logos – Business Wire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “STAAR Surgical (STAA) Announces Strategic Alliance Agreement with Asian Eye Institute – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.01 million for 75.17 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 543 shares to 307,366 shares, valued at $175.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 259,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 59,850 shares to 27,113 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 45,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,325 shares, and cut its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 134,975 shares stake. James Inv Inc holds 0.04% or 40,035 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company accumulated 39,518 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,795 shares. 581,094 are held by Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc. Freestone Ltd Liability Com holds 0.74% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) or 733,524 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 189,666 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.01% or 335,600 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 50,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp reported 0.01% stake. 90,246 are held by Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can. Argi Invest Serv Ltd Liability has 12,496 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 92,728 shares stake. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,731 shares.