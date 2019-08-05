Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Share Value Declined While Quantum Capital Management Has Boosted by $775,506 Its Stake; As Republic Services (RSG) Share Price Rose, Holder Swarthmore Group Cut Position by $9.61 Million

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 45.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 22,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 72,655 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 49,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 484,656 shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 92.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 120,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 10,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $836,000, down from 130,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.41. About 1.45M shares traded or 46.65% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 61,828 shares to 89,776 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 77,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,370 shares, and cut its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT).

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Share Price Increased 242% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ARCA biopharma leads healthcare gainers; Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Nuvectra among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “STAAR Surgical Expects Fourth Quarter ICL Sales to Rise 42%; China Units Nearly Double, U.S. Market Returns to Growth – Business Wire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). First Tru Advsr LP holds 66,618 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The holds 28,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd stated it has 20,108 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 204 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,776 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 12,019 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 243,699 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Ltd. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Cortina Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 46,444 are held by Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability Corp. Prudential Financial invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.14% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 0.38% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Sector Pension Inv Board owns 17,971 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Fred Alger Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.71% or 149,862 shares. 837 are held by Hanson Doremus. Old Dominion Management holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 12,521 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability holds 1,049 shares. Ptnrs Gp Holding Ag owns 5.33% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 483,691 shares. Patten Group Inc reported 4,825 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 14,040 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Advsr owns 3.62% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 404,799 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested in 295 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Ww Invsts holds 1.50 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Republic Services Unveils 2030 Sustainability Goals – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services (RSG) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06M for 25.41 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.