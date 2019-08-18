Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Position Maintained by Quantum Capital Management; Jabil (JBL) Holder Texas Yale Capital Decreased Its Holding by $2.66 Million

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 45.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 22,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 72,655 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 49,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 325,116 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 9.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81 million, down from 9.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $27.46. About 702,379 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 25/04/2018 – IGNORE: JABIL CFO RETIREMENT REPORTED APRIL 24; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q NET REV. $5.3B, EST. $4.89B; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q CORE EPS 66C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE AUG. 31; 24/04/2018 – Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 55c; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 29/03/2018 – Jabil Vice President John Dulchinos to Keynote at Inaugural Robotics Summit & Showcase

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 13,328 shares to 22,062 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 77,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,370 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.51M for 9.95 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

