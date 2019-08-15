Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Position Maintained by Quantum Capital Management; Barton Investment Management Decreased Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 45.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 22,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 72,655 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 49,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.94. About 29,582 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05 million, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $295.91. About 2.20M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 18/03/2018 – Daryl Hannah directs first feature, wants more women in film industry; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, a payments firm with clients such as Netflix and Uber, is eyeing an IPO after record revenues; 07/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO EXPECTS $15B IN SUBSCRIBER FEES THIS YEAR: NIKKEI; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – AMBASSADOR SUSAN E. RICE NAMED TO NETFLIX BOARD

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 243,699 are held by Millennium Management. Advisory reported 120,800 shares stake. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks invested 0.1% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Congress Asset Ma holds 0.07% or 166,355 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability owns 46,444 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 2,164 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fuller Thaler Asset Management invested in 0.16% or 367,674 shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd has 9,776 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp owns 206,623 shares. Kepos Lp holds 0.02% or 8,609 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 96,109 shares. 24,800 are held by Strs Ohio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 13,867 were reported by Northcoast Asset Limited.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 13,328 shares to 22,062 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 77,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,370 shares, and cut its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc invested in 1.76% or 76,888 shares. Paloma Partners Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). L S accumulated 4,650 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.09% or 646 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ftb Advsr holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,167 shares. Pittenger Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 15,128 shares. 277 were accumulated by Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability Company. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3.24 million shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated accumulated 72,729 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 125 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 548,000 shares or 5.46% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nippon Life Glob Americas holds 60,020 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Partners has 0.41% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 14,363 shares.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) by 49,562 shares to 600,247 shares, valued at $41.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 15,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

