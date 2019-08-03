Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Market Value Declined While Hodges Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Monarch Partners Asset Management Position in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Has Cut by $473,196 as Stock Value Declined

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 167,496 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 158,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 484,656 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 10,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 31,108 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 41,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 899,940 shares traded or 34.17% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Congress Asset Management Ma owns 166,355 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc owns 75,217 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Incorporated Ks owns 165,025 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Trust LP owns 66,618 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Millennium Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Hudock Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 143 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 8,766 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 32,502 shares. King Luther Cap Management has 0.04% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 153,230 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 37,993 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 17,600 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 14,815 shares to 11,631 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.14M for 25.44 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 81,265 shares to 290,396 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glob accumulated 10.64M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 766,518 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 19,587 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Voya Mgmt Lc owns 26,851 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 27,700 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 18,199 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 64,053 shares. Oppenheimer reported 17,457 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,450 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 2.59 million shares. Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.06% or 236,601 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 0.02% or 35,000 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 97,590 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 416,702 shares.