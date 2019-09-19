Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Market Valuation Declined While Cortina Asset Management Upped Position by $2.50 Million; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Value Declined, Invesco LTD Increased Its Stake by $123.31 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 86,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 268,448 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 182,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 222,528 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 68.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 629,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $305.85M, up from 923,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $207.33. About 922,199 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 57,361 shares to 268,582 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC) by 32,486 shares to 767,381 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.