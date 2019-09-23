Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Holding Has Upped by Broadwood Capital Inc; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Private Advisor Group Has Lowered Its Stake

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 1,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 41,039 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94M, down from 42,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $166.31. About 1.02 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50M, up from 10.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 51,748 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America stated it has 2,085 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 7.40M shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Finance Counselors holds 1.15% or 167,601 shares in its portfolio. Mcmillion Cap Inc holds 0.15% or 1,682 shares in its portfolio. First National Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brown Cap Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,694 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt reported 2,660 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha stated it has 47,236 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Coldstream Management, Washington-based fund reported 19,686 shares. Tudor Et Al owns 25,778 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.22% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kornitzer Incorporated Ks holds 0.13% or 41,951 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3.46M shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.11 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 52,495 shares to 237,358 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 136,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 823,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 25,582 shares in its portfolio. Broadwood Capital Incorporated invested 39.82% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Kames Public Ltd Com stated it has 114,579 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 396,954 shares. Principal Group holds 0.01% or 377,613 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.03% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 538,154 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Victory reported 0% stake. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). National Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Next Group accumulated 0.01% or 2,163 shares. Fmr Ltd Com reported 111 shares. 10,775 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership.