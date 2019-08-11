Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Holding Boosted by Pura Vida Investments Llc; Netgear (NTGR) Stock Rose While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Boosted Stake by $426,690

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 96,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 294,842 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 198,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 202,675 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 100.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 12,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The institutional investor held 25,740 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $853,000, up from 12,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 161,140 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc reported 17,749 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 9,584 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Com reported 46,444 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc stated it has 7,440 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs reported 498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street invested in 1.14 million shares. Susquehanna Interest Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 66,878 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 201,530 shares. Pura Vida Invests has invested 3.33% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 309,958 are held by Principal Financial. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation has 0.04% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 153,230 shares. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 37,197 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Victory Capital invested 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited owns 75,217 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sientra Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 2,688 shares to 2,812 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 154,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,204 shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 215 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru invested in 785,906 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 12,869 shares. 21,500 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Qs Invsts Llc holds 63,074 shares. Petrus Lta accumulated 7,713 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Incorporated has invested 0.02% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 20,475 shares. Sei Invs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 140,682 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Llc invested 0.02% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company owns 556 shares. Prelude Mngmt accumulated 2,130 shares or 0% of the stock. Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 61 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Group Inc Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).