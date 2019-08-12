Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $775,506; Brookfield Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) as Share Value Declined

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 858,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 3.11M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.23 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 13.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 974,966 shares traded or 252.92% up from the average. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 45.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 22,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 72,655 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 49,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 202,675 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 175,912 shares. Bridger Management Llc accumulated 514,105 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 18,560 shares stake. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 75,217 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,766 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 408,304 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.35% or 113,410 shares. Sei Investments Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 48,468 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Swiss Savings Bank reported 0% stake. Rice Hall James & Limited Liability Corp accumulated 46,444 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Management, a Colorado-based fund reported 12,594 shares. 69,744 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company holds 120,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 61,828 shares to 89,776 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,986 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ARCA biopharma leads healthcare gainers; Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Nuvectra among losers – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “STAAR Surgical EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVNA, ADSK, XRX – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SPX Corporation (SPXC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Nice 15.6% Yield For The Summit Midstream Of Your Life – Seeking Alpha” on October 20, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces First Quarter 2019 Distribution and Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Credit Suisse: Ditch This Energy Stock – Schaeffers Research” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Summit Midstream Moves To MLP 2.0 Model, Opportunity With 11%-Plus Yield And Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Midstream Partners Appoints J. Heath Deneke President, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.25 million shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $139.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 65,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.64M shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Rech invested 0.28% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 484,891 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Citadel Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,422 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Alps Advisors holds 10,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 47,765 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 190,013 shares. Raymond James Service invested in 10,028 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 78,177 shares. Regions Financial has 1,000 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 76,300 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 75 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.02% or 6,100 shares.