Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Holder Broadwood Capital Boosted Stake by $2.90 Million as Share Price Declined; Synovus Finl (SNV) Holding Has Increased by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 10,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 90,458 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, up from 80,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 3.46M shares traded or 141.42% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84M shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50 million, up from 10.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 270,118 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,494 shares to 14,406 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,743 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC).

