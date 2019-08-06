Staar Surgical Co Com New Par $0.01 (STAA) Holder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Raised Its Position; Beach Investment Management Has Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.39 Million

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co Com New Par $0.01 (STAA) by 418.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 96,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 119,869 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 23,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co Com New Par $0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 154,887 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 169.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.19. About 2.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 18/05/2018 – The Center of Retail 2018: Enterprise Order Management – Retailers are Racing to Compete with Amazon – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is showing its commitment to growing its grocery business, accounting experts say; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance; 20/03/2018 – Malay Mail: Amazon is said to squeeze suppliers to curb losses in price wars

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 14,660 shares to 14,660 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Lpl Fin Llc holds 0% or 7,440 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 77,744 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 25,560 shares. King Luther Cap Management reported 153,230 shares stake. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 32,200 shares. Moreover, Hudock Capital Gp Llc has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 372,425 are held by Wells Fargo Communications Mn. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 17,749 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership reported 8,609 shares stake. Northcoast Asset Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,867 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Ltd Liability has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Art Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 29,477 shares.