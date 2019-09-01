Staar Surgical Co (Call) (STAA) Stock Declined While Pura Vida Investments Decreased Stake; Epam Systems (EPAM) Stake Has Boosted by Dsm Capital Partners Llc

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (Call) (STAA) by 99.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 197,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 562 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 198,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 187,866 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by 3260.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 688,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 709,738 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.04 million, up from 21,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $191.33. About 131,989 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 648,153 shares to 651,441 shares, valued at $15.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 22,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Avanos Med Inc.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De holds 1,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Com holds 111 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Hudock Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 143 shares. Advisory Research owns 120,800 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 25,017 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.01% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,983 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 5,172 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 32,200 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Los Angeles Capital & Equity holds 0.01% or 33,615 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 131 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability. Moreover, Dsm Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 1.77% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc owns 4,916 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 8,037 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc invested in 0% or 200 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.11% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 0% stake. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.3% or 513,300 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Captrust Fin Advsr owns 153 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 101,205 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability holds 0.66% or 120,816 shares. Polen Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Benjamin F Edwards And owns 43 shares.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,909 shares to 4.83 million shares, valued at $569.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) by 209,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).