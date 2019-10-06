Sta Wealth Management Trimmed Chevron New (CVX) Holding as Market Value Rose; Ward Ferry Management LTD Maintains Stake in 58 Com (WUBA)

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 3,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 19,837 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.64M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14M, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $422.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 12,460 shares to 26,991 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 257,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.56 billion for 15.06 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

