Sta Wealth Management Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Cut by $846,660 as Stock Price Rose; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Raised Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $596,160 as Valuation Rose

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.15 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 12,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 109,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner, Coalition of Investors Secure Commitment from Wells Fargo to Review and Report on Busines; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 05/03/2018 Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand its Go Far® Rewards Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WANTS CONGRESS TO CREATE LEGISLATIVE SOLUTION FOR DEALING WITH GUNMAKERS -CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY; 07/05/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Massive Home-Lending Arm Shuffles Top Lieutenants; 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0.11% or 1.66 million shares in its portfolio. 1,578 were reported by Moneta Grp Inv Lc. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Buckhead Capital Mgmt Llc owns 12,300 shares. Amica Retiree Trust has 1,837 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 2.94 million are held by Nordea Management. Victory Management has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 76,224 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Inc reported 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Meeder Asset Management holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 82,289 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Essex Invest Management Co Ltd invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bangor Bancorporation holds 3,946 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt stated it has 77,863 shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. Ser owns 1,074 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 21,766 shares to 25,188 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 6,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.49M for 25.95 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regents Of The University Of California has invested 4.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 49,860 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price reported 104,720 shares. Foster And Motley Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 66,879 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt reported 111,728 shares stake. Logan Cap Management owns 0.95% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 319,972 shares. 568,478 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Management As. Gabelli Invest Advisers Inc invested in 0.51% or 81,693 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Company holds 77,438 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma invested in 0.23% or 35,814 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bbva Compass State Bank Inc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 182,604 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp invested in 1.61M shares or 2.21% of the stock.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,300 shares to 13,084 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 5,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,660 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).